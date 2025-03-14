‘Better, Faster, Cheaper’ – Kurt Burnette On Why He Joined Cre8tive AI & How It Improves Content Creation

AI production company Cre8tive AI has appointed Seven’s former revenue chief Kurt Burnette as a content consultant who will be charged with helping the start up grow.

Burnette has been working with Cre8tive AI’s co-founders for several months and publicly revealed his new role this week.

Cre8tive AI uses a suite of AI production tools to create ads, content and improve the workflow efficiency of the production process.

Aside from creating ads, the business has worked on pitching videos for marinas and developers, and also pitching documents to help film houses present their ideas to the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

The business has four divisions: Cre8tive AI Studio that produces high quality AI-powered content; an Ad Manager tool that takes your product and brand from concept to storyboard in minutes; AI Autonomous Agents, that can handle internal marketing processes; and Conversational AI Agents, that provide customer services.

Burnette, who left Seven West Media last June after more than 30 years at the company, told B&T he will spend around 50 per cent of his time on Cre8tive AI and is also working on other projects, such as his interests in the skincare company Kotia (see Cre8tive 8 ad below).

He said he was drawn to Crea8tive AI because it enables him to combine his passion for cutting edge technology, innovation and the future of work in a start-up business environment that he can help build.

“Leaving Seven gave me the opportunity to have a look at the marketplace and look around,” he said. “There’s so many things that I wanted to do that I was unable to do in a corporate environment where you are very focused on getting outcomes. What I wanted to do was really apply my passion for technology and the future of working and help make a difference to clients and customers.

“But I also want to see how I can help run a small business and turn it into something bigger.”

Burnette said that he is “learning an incredible amount” about new technologies “in an area that every single organisation across the world will have to understand and to be able to utilise”.

At Seven, he worked on AI projects alongside AWS and Databricks to create new products, such as the 7plus personalisation engine.

Now he wants to turn his attention to using AI technology to produce “great creative and help solve business challenges”.

“What we don’t want to be is just another production house; there’s plenty of good ones already out there and creators doing great work. This is about really putting margin back into a business for people” he said.

“We want more creative to get green lit because we can deliver a more cost efficient product that looks amazing, but gets more work done on the content creation part.”

Cre8tive AI has a team of around eight staff in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, but also brings in talent from overseas on a needs basis.

It targets SMEs and small to medium sized digital marketing agencies that don’t have the resources to produce high-quality video content using AI technology.

The Cre8tive AI team use a suite of more than 30 leading AI audio visual applications, but Burnette says that the business operates in a way that adheres to values for ethical AI, such as taking out gender bias and IP is respected.

For example, Brunette said that Cre8tive AI can create a Japanese night club video scene where a drone flies in from the sky into the streets and a nightclub for a fraction of the cost of of being filmed in real life.

The business has worked with the Dubai Harbour marina to create a video of what a proposed new marina development looks like to help it sell the marina to global customers (see below).

Cre8tive AI can quickly create TV ads and various iterations that align with different target audiences. It also works with developers creating visual sales assets and government and town planners who are proposing new infrastructure.

“The AI proposition that we provide can do these things better, faster and cheaper,” he said. “This is not about replacing humans. It’s about AI enhancing and amplifying the capability to allow humans to do more work.”