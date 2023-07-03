Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’.

    The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, it’s a yarn, led by Bendigo Bank inclusion specialist and Munanjali Woman, Simone Sexton in conversations with First Nations Elders about family, future and their lived experience.

    It’s a show that aims to instill respect for our Elders and deepen knowledge of First Nations culture, to inspire a fully reconciled Australia, as soon as possible. Simone Sexton, Inclusion Specialist at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Munanjali Woman said: “It is said in our culture that when an Elder passes away we lose an entire library of knowledge and wisdom, the telling of our “Songlines” is transferred verbally by Elders. Podcasting is a modern way of telling and sharing these traditional stories, and a fantastic step forward as we continue to walk together on our journey to reconciliation. As custodians of the oldest continuing culture in the world, the knowledge and wisdom of our Elders is invaluable.

    Michelle Akhidenor, chief executive officer of The Peers Project said: “These are the kinds of conversations we dream of creating at The Peers Project, they matter to the audience and they make an impact. Bendigo Bank is focused on providing opportunities and platforms to further our collective understanding and connectivity to First Nations communities and is an incredibly valued partner of The Peers Project, whose mission is to raise diverse voices and stories.

    We’re thrilled and honoured to bring this podcast project to life on behalf of Bendigo Bank.”

    “A Yarn with our Elders” launches July 3, 2023 with all four episodes of the short series. To listen to the podcast, visit Podcast apps, Apple Podcast and Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

    CREDITS:

    Podcast Host (Bendigo Bank): Simone Sexton

    Audio Producer (The Peers Project): Chris Burke

    Audio Editor (The Peers Project): Andy Liang

    Strategy Director (The Peers Project): Kim Kerton

    Creative Writer (The Peers Project): Stephen Engstrom

    Content Lead (Bendigo Bank): Dearne Porter

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
    • Marketing

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

    Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

    A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
    • Marketing

    Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

    Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
    • Marketing

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

    Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

    Vivid Sydney 2023
    • Marketing

    #Vividsydney Breaks All Records

    They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
    • Marketing

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

    News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]