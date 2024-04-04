Bench Wins Genea Fertility Digital Account

Digital Agency Bench Media has been appointed by Australia-wide fertility services provider Genea Fertility to manage its digital media campaigns.

Bench has been tasked to raise targeted awareness of Genea, staying top of mind for those considering assisted fertility to continuously drive patient enquiries.

Announcing the addition of Genea to the Bench portfolio, Anthony Fargeot, VP of growth at Bench Media said: “We are very excited to welcome Genea Fertility to Bench! They are such an impressive company. They have been in operation since 1986 and have helped so many patients fulfil their family dreams. We are thrilled that they chose Bench as the digital agency to partner with”.

Bench and Genea also partnered with Studio LDN to bring to life Genea’s brand proposition of “cutting-edge science meets heartfelt care”

“We found that infertility can be a silent struggle. It was therefore important to position Genea as breaking this cycle of silence and destigmatising fertility challenges, creating a positive connection rooted in Genea’s focus on exceptional patient care and treatment outcomes” says James Sutton, director and founder at Studio LDN.

“Fertility is a sensitive topic, which required some innovative media strategies to effectively reach the desired audience. We did some really in-depth work with contextual targeting and intent-driven keywords to capture the right audience at the right time” says Ben Farnsworth, who drives strategic client partnerships at Bench.

“It was important to stay top-of-mind and to do so efficiently. Several studies have shown that favouring a multi-channel approach can lift brand recall from 12% to 25%. We therefore opted for a strategy including Audio, Video, Social, Search and Display. We also ensured that all channels were talking to one another, favouring a seamless customer journey, rather than operating in silos” continued Farnsworth.

“Bench has been committed to forming an integrated partnership with Genea and have helped us flesh out a robust strategy. They have risen to the challenge and aimed to really understand our business in order to develop an integrated media strategy and plan that has many complexities. That includes building on brand awareness, being able to profile our doctors and services, but most of all, meeting the consumer where they are on their journey” says Tanya Rivera, general manager, marketing at Genea.