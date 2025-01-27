AdvertisingNewsletter

Bench Media Promotes Seniors & Welcomes New Team Members

L-R Aaron Jansen, Jamie Auciello, Jamison Milessis Bench Media
L-R: Aaron Jansen, Jamie Auciello, Jamison Milessis, Bench Media.

Independent media agency Bench Media has announced two senior promotions and the addition of five new team members.

These changes follow the addition of Genea Fertility and Hays Recruitment to its client roster, as well as the expansion of the agency’s offering, adding SEO, influencer marketing and Marketing Auditing and Consultancy to its product services capabilities.

Jamison Milessis has been promoted to performance project lead from senior performance manager, a new role focusing on expanding the agency’s marketing consultancy and advisory services. Jamie Auciello has also been promoted to team lead – performance, from senior performance manager.

Milessis joined Bench four years ago, bringing several years of industry experience. He began his career in media as an associate programmatic trader at News Xtend in 2018, steadily advancing to senior roles across the media and data landscape.

Auciello launched his career in 2021 as a digital account executive, progressing to a performance associate role before joining Bench as a performance manager. Over the years, he has honed his expertise and grown into his current role as team lead.

“Since we released Bench Blueprint, we have seen increased client demand for audit and technical assistance with their advertising and marketing technology. Jamison naturally evolved into such a role, and we are very excited to see him grow into this new position,” Aaron Jansen, head of performance at Bench Media said.

“There is an important need for new leaders to emerge and drive the team forward. Jamie is a natural leader and has already taken a few new Performance team members under his wing. We can already see those team members learning so much and flourishing under Jamie’s management. I’m delighted to see Jamie grow and evolve into this new role, which brings a solid foundation to our growing team,” Jansen added.

Bench has also welcomed five new team members, including media strategists, media planners, and performance managers.

The promotions and new hires are effective immediately.

