Behind The (Re)Brand! APAC MD Josif Zanich On Amobee & Unruly’s Transformation Into Nexxen

In this guest article, APAC managing director, Josif Zanich, offers an enlightening Q&A about Amobee and Unruly’s recent transformation into Nexxen.

Tell us more about the decision to rebrand.

Our company has largely been built through acquisitions over time, allowing us to bring the best technology and talent together to form one horizontal platform spanning discovery, planning, activation, data segmentation, optimisation and measurement.

That said, while we’ve worked to seamlessly connect this technology on the backend, our brand identity has lacked that same sense of connection.

By bringing our brands, including Amobee and Unruly together under one umbrella as Nexxen, we’re able to unify their legacy, mission and vision for the future. Not only does this give our employees a shared sense of identity, it also allows us to present a united front – showing our peers, partners and the wider industry that we are working as one cohesive unit to bridge the buy and sell-sides, maximising the role technology plays at every stage to elevate marketers’ working media and publishers’ revenue yield.

What changes can we expect to see from the rebrand?

With our new name comes a new brand identity, including a refreshed logo, website and messaging, all designed to more succinctly reflect our value (and values).

The vibrant colours and modern visuals symbolise our dynamic and forward-thinking approach, while our revised messaging reinforces our mission and purpose.

Following the integration of Amobee earlier this year, our tech stack has become – and will remain – one of the most robust, horizontal platforms on the open internet, and we’re excited to continue growing in the future.

Why Nexxen? What does this new brand name mean to you?

Derived from the Latin ‘nectere,’ meaning to connect or bind, Nexxen represents our company’s ability to bring the many sides and elements of our ecosystem together.

It’s also a palindrome – a hat tip to our end-to-end offering.

How does this rebrand impact the APAC market?

Throughout my time with Amobee, I’ve personally been through four acquisitions. And while we’ve taken every measure to lean into the best parts of all these businesses, I understand how it can leave some of our customers feeling a little confused on our service offering as well as who to engage with in the combined entity.

Through this rebrand, we’re better aligning our identity with our strengths, capabilities, customers and market positioning.

Looking ahead, what do you hope the rebrand will achieve for Nexxen in the long term?

Ultimately, I hope our brand refresh communicates our overall value and strength in market, leading to a new era of growth and success in the APAC region.