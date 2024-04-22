Sling & Stone Scrubs Up With Lush Account

Ethical cosmetic brand and beauty pioneer Lush, has appointed Sling & Stone as its agency of record following a competitive pitch process.

Sling & Stone’s brief is to ensure Lush is the most talked about cosmetics brand in Aotearoa with a focus on consumer PR and creator marketing, corporate thought leadership and driving the agenda for ethical causes the company is passionate about.

The inventor of the bath bomb, Lush, has been championing a cosmetics revolution since 1995, fighting against over-packing and animal testing before it was mainstream. The global company has built ethical practices into the heart of the business to leave the world lusher than it found it.

Known for campaigning against issues such as Big Tech Rebellion, Lush came off social media in 2021 as the cosmetic company believed it was not a safe environment for users. Instead Lush promised to invest in new ways to connect and build communities and will also be part of Sling & Stone’s remit. The agency will also focus on activations, events and stunts to bring brand fans and advocates together.

“Sling & Stone was the stand out agency when assessing our options in the market. Their thinking, creative approach and plan for building impactful brand awareness for Lush was top tier. They just get LUSH and everything we’re about. Marketing approaches in the cosmetics industry can be quite formulaic, but Sling & Stone was anything but that,” said Georgia Saunders, PR manager, Lush.

“We’re thrilled to partner with them and can’t wait for what this year brings”.

“When we first started talking to the Lush team, it was clear that both of our values clearly aligned. We love everything that Lush stands for including taking matters into their own hands and addressing the issues now, not waiting around until others believe in the problem before changing. That’s exactly why we started Sling & Stone, so we can supercharge these stories for ambitious brands and make our world a better place!” said Sian Church, head of New Zealand, Sling & Stone.