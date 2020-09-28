Be Quick! Adobe’s ‘Creativity – Who Dares Wins’ Webinar Is Tomorrow @ 11am! Sign-Up For Free!

Be Quick! Adobe’s ‘Creativity – Who Dares Wins’ Webinar Is Tomorrow @ 11am! Sign-Up For Free!
Advertising has a rich history of being daring. From DDB’s 1960 Lemon ad for Volkswagen, to Salvador Dali designing Chupa Chup’s logo in 1969, to Droga5 pretending it was making a new Crocodile Dundee movie for Tourism Australia, the creative we crave dare to stand out!

So, tomorrow B&T has teamed-up with our good friends at Adobe to host the ‘Creativity – Who Dares Wins’ webinar.

It’s all happening at 11am (AEST) tomorrow (Tuesday the 29th of September).

Better still, it’s all free and you can easily reserve your spot by clicking here.

And what a line-up is on show! Hosted by B&T’s irrepressible editor-in-chief, David Hovenden, speakers include:

• Tish Tambakau – Innovation Manager – Emerging Products & Solutions, Australia Post

• Michael Stoddart – Director, Strategic Business Development, Digital Media Enterprise, Adobe

• Anita Godbeer – General Manager – PR, Social, Content, Consumer Marketing, Tourism Australia

So, join us to discuss a history of daring, what that will look like in a post COVID world and what tools and tricks you can take from the masters to make winners happen.

It’s an essential webinar from industry leaders at the forefront of the latest technology and creativity.

So, join B&T and Adobe tomorrow. It’s 11am (AEST time) and, we think you’ll agree, it’s a must-watch. So don’t miss out, register for your spot now!

 

 

 

 

 

