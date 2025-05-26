BBC Studios Productions Refreshes Leadership Team

BBC Studios Productions Australia has announced three key appointments to support its continued expansion across scripted, post-production and programming brand partnerships.

Scott Hartley joins as head of production for scripted from Fremantle Australia, and he will oversee the planning and execution of the company’s growing drama slate.

Hartley had been Fremantle’s scripted productions supervisor, overseeing acclaimed projects including the multi-award-winning Heartbreak High for Netflix and Bay of Fires for ABC. Prior to that, as scripted production executive at Amazon Studios Australia, Hartley managed the production and development of high-profile titles, including The Office Australia, Deadloch, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, and The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Amanda Bainbridge, who has been with BBC Studios since 2023, steps into the role of creative head of post production, leading the creative direction of the company’s unscripted post-production slate. This includes popular titles such as Dancing With The Stars, The Great Australian Bake Off and Top Gear Australia. BBC Studios’ newly built in-house post-production facility in North Sydney will enhance the production process, ensuring seamless execution for these and future projects, as well as international production services.

Having served as an executive producer across development, production, and post-production, Bainbridge has an extensive background spanning fast-paced, high-volume commercial television programming, alongside long-form factual series of historical and cultural significance.

Amber Brown joins as director of partnerships, digital and brands, and will work closely with commissioners, brands and agencies, driving off-air brand activations and spearheading the growth of brand-funded entertainment and digital for locally produced programming by BBC Studios Productions Australia and Werner Film Productions.

Brown joins BBC Studios from Uber ANZ, where she led strategic partnerships driving growth and retention for Uber’s membership product. Previously Brown built her career across Meta, FremantleMedia, Nine Network and Zenith leading high impact projects in media innovation, partnerships, content and commercial growth.

Kylie Washington, EVP and creative director, global entertainment, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Scott, Amanda and Amber to the team at such a pivotal time for BBC Studios Productions Australia. Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities, strengthening our creative output, and driving innovation across our productions. With a focus on fostering strategic partnerships, they will help us deliver exceptional content and compelling programming brand collaborations that continue to engage audiences in new and exciting ways.”

As he steps into his new role, Hartley said: “I’m pleased to be joining the dynamic team at BBC Studios Productions Australia. With so many incredible projects already underway and exciting new projects on the horizon, I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success.”

These appointments signal a strong trajectory for BBC Studios Productions Australia as the company continues to build momentum across scripted, unscripted, and brand-led entertainment, reinforcing its position as a leader in premium storytelling and innovation.