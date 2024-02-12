BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne

From incredible creatures to sweeping landscapes, Melbourne’s BBC Earth Experience has brought the wonders of the world to Australia in an immersive audio-visual and interactive experience at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Featuring breath-taking footage and incredible narration by David Attenborough from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s hit television documentary series, visitors will be guided through the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Exclusive to Melbourne, tickets to the experience have been in high demand, with over 100,000 tickets sold and due to popular demand, the season has been extended until April 28, 2024.

Surrounded by a series of giant, immersive multi-angle screens and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the experience takes visitors on an unforgettable journey through the incredible nature of the seven distinct continents and their unique wildlife and landscapes.

Visitors will experience a majestic 360-degree audio-visual journey as they marvel and explore iconic landscapes and connect with mesmerising wildlife on an adventure, bringing environments to life.

With opportunities to explore interactive breakout zones for further inspiring insights into the earth’s unique ecosystems and creatures, visitors can dive into the depths of the sea, soar across stunning aerial landscapes, and even get close-up views of the micro lives of creepy crawlies.

The 360-degree audio-visual journey caters to those of all ages with Kids Passport activities, adult Twilight Evenings, Senior Mornings, Pram Sessions, disability-friendly Relaxed Sessions, and additional experiences available for school groups with sustainability experts.

When first premiering, Seven Worlds, One Planet was the BBC’s most-watched factual TV show of the year in the UK and the most popular BBC natural history series in eight years to be screened in Australia.

The series took viewers on a journey that not only celebrated the beauty of life on each of the seven continents but also highlighted the many challenges faced by nature in the modern world. Over 1,500 people worked on the award-winning series, with 92 shoots across 41 countries, revealing an unseen wilderness of the Earth’s diverse continents.

The BBC Earth Experience aims to inspire visitors to protect the planet through spectacular footage and an immersive experience, and in doing so, particular attention was paid to bringing the best sustainable practice to the forefront and maximizing efficiencies.

Intrepid Travel, a Melbourne-founded and B-Corp certified small group adventure company, is the headline sponsor of the event.