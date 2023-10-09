Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Faraway Downs’ To Premiere At SXSW

The world premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Faraway Downs an inspiring epic adventure and reimagined extended version of Luhrmann’s 2008 film “Australia,” will be presented by Baz Luhrmann in person, on the closing night of the inaugural SXSW Sydney Screen Festival on Oct. 21, 2023.

The film, told in six chapters, will premiere all at once on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories on Nov. 26, 2023.

“I was inspired to re-approach my film “Australia” to create “Faraway Downs” because of the way episodic storytelling has been reinvigorated by the streaming world,” said Baz Luhrmann. “With over 2 million feet of film from the original piece, my team and I were able to revisit anew the central themes of the work. I am honored to world premiere “Faraway Downs” in Australia, the place that has inspired me and my work my entire life, and with a partner like SXSW who deeply recognizes the intersection of film, television and music with storytelling.”

Colin Daniels, SXSW Sydney managing director, said, “We are so happy to be sharing the creative work of Baz Luhrmann and the entire “Faraway Downs” team at Australia’s first ever SXSW Sydney.”

Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, Ben Mendelsohn, David Wenham and Jack Thompson, the story centers on English aristocrat Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: Faraway Downs, a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian outback.

Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown) plots to take her land, and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure-romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), an Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government’s Draconian racial policy now referred to as the Stolen Generations. Together, the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Australia was directed, produced (with Catherine Knapman and G. Mac Brown), and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, alongside writers Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood and Richard Flanagan, with production and costume design by multiple-Academy Award winner Catherine Martin. “Faraway Downs” is executive produced by Luhrmann, Martin, Knapman and Schuyler Weiss. 20th Television is the studio.