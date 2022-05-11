Batman Has Swooped In & Dethroned Joe Rogan As The Podcast King

Batman Has Swooped In & Dethroned Joe Rogan As The Podcast King
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Joe Rogan’s controversial but highly listened to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has been dethroned by a podcast about Batman – honestly, we couldn’t make this stuff up.

Rogan has held the top spot on Spotify’s podcast playlist for a very long time. This is the return that Spotify would have been hoping for when they signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Rogan.

But now Batman has risen from the ashes or emerged from the Batcave or whatever DC reference you’d like to use and has taken Rogan’s spot at number one.

For context, Rogan has had a pretty wild couple of months. He has been accused of spreading misinformation during the pandemic and he was also under fire after old clips emerged online of him saying racial slurs.

Still, he remained king, and it has begun to feel like all press is good press for Rogan. However, he has now been dethroned by a collaboration between Warner Brothers and Spotify Studios.

The podcast Batman Unburied is a narrative-driven scripted podcast created by David S. Goyer and tells a new Batman story.

Basically, it’s less fake news and more storytelling, and it’s struck a chord with listeners who are tuning in droves.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rogan climbs his way back to number one or if he is no match for Batman himself!

