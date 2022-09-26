Bastion Reputation Appoints Elliot Giakalis To Principal Consultant Role

Corporate affairs firm Bastion Reputation has announced the appointment of Elliot Giakalis as its new principal consultant, media, and public affairs.

Elliot is an experienced communications and corporate affairs professional with a background in financial law.

He joins Bastion Reputation to lead its media and public affairs practice, after he spent more than three years at Australia Post. There Elliot managed the national media team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, provided strategic counsel to senior executives nationally, and was the speechwriter for successive CEOs.

Elliot also brings valuable experience in state government, where he was previously a senior media adviser to the Victorian Treasurer, Tim Pallas. In this role, he oversaw and executed the media strategy on four Victorian State Budgets and several significant government financial transactions, including the lease of the Port of Melbourne.

Elliot started his career as a lawyer at the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), with a focus on financial services regulation and compliance and the obligations of market participants, before moving into corporate affairs.

Bastion Reputation managing director, Clare Gleghorn, said she was pleased to welcome Elliot to the firm’s growing team.

“Elliot is a wonderful addition to our team and, as a Principal Consultant, will bring his breadth of skills and deep expertise to continue to support our expanding client base nationally” she said.

“Elliot further strengthens Bastion Reputation’s ability to help clients, as their trusted advisors, navigate the often-complex intersection between business, government, and the community.

“The entire team looks forward to working with Elliot as we continue to meet our clients’ needs whilst building the Bastion Reputation business.”