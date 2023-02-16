Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer

Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Bastion has announced the appointment of Karen Powell (left in lead image) to the newly created global role of group chief operating officer, as the group continues to grow globally.

Powell has worked across Asia Pacific and North America for over 20 years and brings a wealth of knowledge in regional go-to-market planning, integrated digital marketing, audience intelligence, marketing automation and experiential events.

Powell most recently held the role of managing director at Australia’s longest-standing B2B marketing agency McCorkell and Associates. During her career, she has advised some of the world’s most renowned multinational brands such as Salesforce, Lexus, Telstra, EMC, AIG, Harley Davidson, SAP, and AMEX. She also holds a Masters in International Business, a Bachelors of Asian Studies as well as a Bachelors of Business Administration/Marketing.

In her role as COO, Powell’s focus will be overseeing Bastion’s operations globally across client, business, people, and marketing. She will be ensuring that Bastion continues to deliver world-class experiences to their clients, and maintaining the company’s presence in Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Los Angeles, New York City, Wellington, and Auckland, as well as agency partnerships in 10 Asian markets.

Jack Watts (right in lead image), Bastion’s CEO, said of Powell’s appointment: “We’re thrilled to have someone with Karen’s vast experience and relentless drive on board. We have spent over a decade building Bastion to be the new world agency, to think wide and deliver deep expertise. Really as an agency you are judged on two things – client experience and staff experience, Karen is tasked with ensuring those two things are truly world-class, every day, and that clients can access our wide range of services, in a completely seamless way.

“Personally, the search for a superstar COO was a long one. There aren’t many people in the agency game who have grown independent agencies, at scale, across multiple services and markets. Karen has done that, and after a year of convincing, we’re wrapped to have her on board the mission.”

Powell said: “I am delighted to be part of Bastion’s next stage of growth and to help bring Jack’s vision to life. Bastion’s integrated model across all business units, globally, is genuinely unique. Offering the agility of an independent agency and providing expertise from a wide range of disciplines allows for truly world-class work for our clients. I look forward to working with the diverse, curious, and creative people at Bastion as we continue to grow the new world agency.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

bastion Karen Powell

Latest News

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager
  • Marketing

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager

Sports and entertainment marketing agency Always Human has announced the appointment of senior social account manager, Monica Plaza (lead image). Plaza joins Always Human after her recent role as Samsung Australia’s social media manager. Her previous roles have also included working across the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. The Sydney-based agency whose client roster […]

The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans
  • Media

The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans

To commemorate 2023 WorldPride, the KIIS Network, in conjunction with iHeart have launched ‘KIIS with PRIDE,’ a cross platform celebration of the fabulous festivities taking place in Sydney. Officially having launched this week and live until 6 March, KIIS with PRIDE is a live station accessible on iHeart, playing music from trending LGBTQIA+ icons and […]

Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven
  • Campaigns

Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven

Supercheap Auto spotlights superstars and super stunts in its new “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign. The ad kicks into gear for its eighth instalment with a high-octane four-and-a-half-minute film, Country Club Chaos, created by TAXI Film Production and Chimera Project. Country Club Chaos features five cheeky valets racing, drifting, skidding […]

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model
  • B&T Exclusive

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model

As reported in B&T yesterday, one of Australia’s most successful advertising exports, Mat Baxter, has made a return (of sorts) to Australia with the opening of operations in Australia of his current employer Huge. While Baxter himself remains in New York, Australia has boots on the ground in the form of Ben Skelsey, who is […]

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO
  • Marketing

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO

Danone’s high protein brand, YOPRO, will help fuel the Demons’ journey in 2023, with the popular yoghurt brand signing on as a major partner of the club. The new partnership will see YoPRO’s high-protein products integrated into Melbourne’s training and game nutrition, fuelling players across both its AFL and AFLW programs. Melbourne lead performance dietitian, […]

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
  • Marketing

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
  • Media

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]