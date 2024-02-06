Barilla Proves Food Is The Key To The Heart This Valentine’s Day

Pasta maker Barilla believes sharing a quality pasta dish together is the ultimate sign of love. This Valentine’s Day, the brand aims to inspire people to express love with a grand gesture of cooking.

Australians will have a chance to win a ‘Pasta Love’ gift set, including special limited-edition heart-shaped Barilla pasta, a gift tin with recipes, Barilla Rich Slow Cooked Sauce, a pasta serving spoon and a $25 gift card*. From February 1 2024 9:00am to 11:55pm on February 15 2024, Aussies can buy two eligible Barilla products, register or log-in to the Barilla website to upload proof of purchase and fill in details for a chance to win. 200 lucky winners will be notified by email.

This innovative pasta shape fuses two offset hearts with both smooth and ridged textures, perfect for a Valentine’s Day dinner and a clear sign of love. Recipes revolving around this special edition pasta crafted by renowned Academia Barilla chef Marcello Zaccaria encourage people to gift their loved ones a tasty pasta meal with a pasta that’s not only delicious but part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Barilla also led a research initiative that was carried out in five countries – Australia, France, Germany, Greece and the UK – with 5,000 respondents, diving into the role of food and the importance of cooking as a love language, especially with pasta. Interestingly, it showed the key to an Aussie’s heart is through their stomach, with a staggering 72% saying “love” for them means returning home to their favourite food for dinner or cooking with a loved one after a stressful day (56%).

Nearly all (75%) Australians prefer to celebrate intimate moments of romance in private, likely fueled by the 37% of Australians who find public displays of love embarrassing. The research also showed Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic partners – almost one in 10 Aussies celebrate with friends, whilst another 10% said they spend time with parents or relatives.

“We at Barilla hope to demonstrate the value of letting actions speak louder than words, emphasising that cooking pasta is a sign of love. As new love languages emerge, this Valentine’s Day we want to encourage people to express their appreciation and affection in inventive ways, preparing a pasta dish in order to truly say ‘I love you’. After all, when words fall short, Barilla believes that pasta speaks to the heart,” said Ilaria Lodigiani, chief category marketing officer at Barilla.

This Valentine’s Day, Barilla aims to inspire people to show their partners and ones closest to them that they care, as love languages come in many forms, especially preparing a delicious dish of pasta.