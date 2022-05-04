Barilla Announces “Pasta Is Born Again” In New Global Campaign Via Publicis Italy

World leading pasta manufacturer, Barilla is launching its new premium line “Al Bronzo” with a global campaign signed by Publicis Italy, which has been the brand’s global strategic and creative partner since 2021.

The campaign went live in nine countries: Italy, France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden. Sorry, Aussies.

While celebrating its impressive 145th anniversary, Barilla brings a new pasta dimension to tables around the world.

According to Barilla, the new range is new taste experience that strengthens the emotional connection with consumers, as if they savoured it for the first time. On this strategic ground, an international film was produced by BRW and shot in Milan by the awarded French director Philippe André to display a powerful narrative and images showing the new product dimensions.

During the campaign’s spots, pasta itself is reborn from a big bang, with an unprecedented intense taste that offers the consumer a brand-new experience.

New Barilla Al Bronzo with its “Lavorazione Grezza” is an act of Italian genius reinventing tradition and bearing a revolutionary message, that being “Pasta Is Born Again”.

The creativity escalates in a climax on the notes of “Flower Duet” – a famous duet from the opera, Lakmé by Léo Delibes, which was chosen to celebrate the fresh new start for a pasta that reawakens senses, memories, and emotions.

The campaign covered all touchpoints: TV, digital, OOH, PoS. The commercial went live in 15”, 30” and 60” formats on TV and digital channels with a localised media mix.