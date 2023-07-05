Barbie Sparkles In Out of Home Spectacular By POLY

Barbie Sparkles In Out of Home Spectacular By POLY
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Barbie-mania has hit Sydney’s Oxford Street with an eye-catching Out of Home special build from oOh!’s innovation and creative hub POLY, that’s sure to get Ken’s attention.

    Ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated comedy featuring Australia’s own Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, POLY created a dazzling large format classic billboard that’s more art than ad, bringing all of Barbie’s glitz and sparkle to oOh!’s Taylor Square site.

    Partnering with Warner Bros and media agency EssenceMediacom, POLY used specialist lightweight ‘Spangley’ material featuring thousands of signature Barbie pink and white sequins to create the massive and unmissable activation.

    Josh Gurgiel, head of creative at POLY said: “If Ken’s driving down Oxford Street there’s no way he’s going to miss the love of his life – who’s actually larger than life – on one of oOh!’s billboards. This was such a fun project and reflects the continued relevance, and creative, bespoke opportunities that still exist, when using large format classic billboards to make Out of Home pop.”

    The Barbie movie will hit cinema screens around Australia on July 20.

