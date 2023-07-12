Barbie & Ken Come To Bumble To Help You Get Laid

The marketing for the hotly anticipated Barbie movie has turned heads the world over, with its lurid pink hues and large-scale activations — including taking over Bondi Icebergs.

However, the ante has been well and truly upped with Bumble launching a new experience that can give users message suggestions from the different actors playing Barbie and Ken in the movies, including main Barbie and Aussie starlet Margot Robbie, President Barbie, played by Issa Rae, Ken No. 2, played by Simu Lu and more.

The message suggestions will be part of Bumble’s existing “Compliments” feature, which allows users to send a note to someone before matching with them.

With the Barbie tie-in, the characters will encourage users to send a Compliment to matches and recommend things to say such as “Your bio? *chefs kiss*” or “Your taste in movies? Sensational.”

The experience will be available until 26 July and users can send a single Compliment per day with a 150-character limit.

“The power of kindness in creating healthy connections and relationships is undeniable, and Compliments is just one of the many ways we empower our community to lead by example and make more meaningful first moves,” Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, said.

Barbie producers Warner Bros. has previously collaborated with Bumble for campaigns. In 2018, the companies offered users the chance to attend an exclusive event in New York to watch movies and, in 2020, they worked together to promote the media company’s streaming service, HBO Max, and hosted a giveaway on the dating app.

Will the images of very attractive actors encouraging you to dish out compliments to presumably less attractive civilians help you assuage your crushing feelings of loneliness? You have 13 days to find out.