Banter Amplifies Its Next Chapter Announcing First Ever Head Of PR & Social Andie Crawford

Banter announced the appointment of Andie Crawford as its first-ever head of PR and social, signalling an ambitious new era of fully integrated, high-impact work.

Andie will take her extensive experience and bring to Banter’s clients, both existing and new, an offering that will drive engagement, conversation and cultural relevance. One of the industry’s sharpest operators, Andie brings deep expertise across consumer PR, earned media, influencer strategy and content marketing.

Her career spans some of Australia’s most talked-about campaigns, and she joins Banter at a time when brands are demanding to be embedded in culture via every channel. Andie was most recently Managing Director of award-winning agency, which she started in 2018, and has led noteworthy and culturally relevant campaigns for the likes of Mondelez (Cadbury), Tinder, Luxury Escapes, Air New Zealand and many more.

“Clients don’t just want ideas anymore. They want momentum. Stories that travel, campaigns that earn attention, and results that are felt in the

real world” said Paul Den, co-founder of Banter.

“Andie’s appointment is about setting a new standard. We’re not adding services for the sake of it, we’re building a new creative engine inside Banter to drive even bigger outcomes for our clients by meeting consumers where they are and forging deeper connections between brands and audiences, amplifying engagement across physical and digital channels.”

Since 2016, Banter has developed engaging marketing approaches across the disciplines of experiential and events, sponsorships and partnerships, content, innovation, and digital, and has proudly worked with the likes of Qantas, Volkswagen, BOQ Group, Aware Super, EA Sports, TikTok, Westinghouse, Nespresso, My Muscle Chef, Pandora and CMC Markets.

With the addition of a dedicated PR and social arm, Banter now offers clients a fully integrated pathway to engage consumers, media, fans, communities, creators, all under one roof, both IRL and URL.

“Earned first cannot only be a mantra because it is an absolute necessity for brands wanting to grab and hold the attention of an ever-changing media and consumer landscape”, added Andie. “We all know that the media looks and acts differently now and will continue to evolve, so earned exists to enable brands to keep up and to connect with people in meaningful ways, both on and offline and truly be a part of culture not just bystanders.”

Andie officially joins Banter on May 12, 2025.