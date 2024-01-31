Bank Of Queensland Launches First Integrated Brand Campaign Seven Years

In the year that marks its 150th anniversary, Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has launched its new brand platform, ‘The Human Kind of Bank’ this week.

In its first integrated brand campaign in seven years, BOQ heroes its people, customers and community, and strategically leverages its strong branch network to showcase its genuine, above-and-beyond approach to customer service.

Around 85 per cent of BOQ branches are Owner-Managed, who boast an average tenure of over 15 years and operate like a small business focused on the community. They operate with genuine warmth, empathy, and support in every interaction.

“Leveraging BOQ’s strong Owner-Manager proposition, the brand was inspired to use almost unbelievably true stories to demonstrate how far BOQ goes for its customers, and how this defines us as ‘The Human Kind of Bank’,” said BOQ Group’s Chief Customer Officer, Mark Hunter.

“The campaign also encapsulates community and human connections – something that sets BOQ apart. The TV spots use a diverse mix of characters and locations synonymous with Queensland to resonate with our key segments and the Queensland demographic”.

“By concentrating the campaign in Queensland, we’re doubling down on our commitment to Queenslanders to remind them that we’re a born and bred business that’s been committed to the community for 150 years”.

”With a consistent brand platform and creative, the brand campaign will extend to support BOQ’s everyday banking, home buying and local area marketing targets”.

The integrated campaign will run in Queensland and Northern New South Wales from 28 January to 31 August across several channels including, TV, OOH, radio, YouTube, catch-up TV, cinema, Spotify, digital display and social.

