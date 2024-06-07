Bangarra Dance Theatre Unveils New “Where Will We Take You?” Campaign, Via Collider

Bangarra Dance Theatre Unveils New “Where Will We Take You?” Campaign, Via Collider
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander performing arts company Bangarra Dance Theatre, has launched “Where will we take you?” a new campaign produced by Collider.

This new initiative, directed by Chloe De Brito, marks a transformative chapter for Bangarra as it enters a new artistic era under the direction of artistic director Frances Rings, and seeks to deepen its connection with audiences around the world.

The campaign speaks directly to audiences who are eager to gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander stories and contribute to the journey of reconciliation. It also aims to attract new and diverse audiences who may not yet be familiar with the company’s work.

“Customer research reveals that audiences are often drawn to Bangarra for reasons that extend beyond an individual production” said Bangarra’s marketing and communications director, John Quertermous.

“Our productions are often seen as a way to socialise with friends and family while engaging in self-improvement, giving a meaningful gift, or gaining a deeper, authentic understanding of Australia.”

Under the direction of Chloe de Brito and Collider, the campaign includes a 30-second film and a series of still photographs by Steph Pedersen. The film follows a principal character (Bangarra Dancer Lillian Banks) through an ordinary day that becomes a transformative journey.

“It was a great honour to collaborate with Frances Rings, and the aweinspiring Bangarra dancers whose commitment to sharing and preserving Culture has been a privilege to experience through the making of this film,” said de Brito.

Banks and fellow Bangarra dancers—Kiarn Doyle, Bradley Smith, Courtney Radford, Kassidy Waters, and Donta Whitham—blend past, present, and future as they flow through two worlds, physical and metaphysical. This poetic and visually rich approach highlights the deep cultural connections and powerful storytelling that Bangarra is known for.

The campaign’s release coincides with the opening of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Horizon. This powerful new work from two of the world’s great First Nations choreographers will premiere at the Sydney Opera House on 11 June before touring across Australia.

Credits

Client: Bangarra Dance Theatre
Artistic Director & CEO: Frances Rings
Director of Artistic Operations: Daniel Roberts
Marketing & Communications Director: John Quertermous
Marketing Manager: Erin Repp
Marketing Coordinator: Gisella Mandaglio
Brand & Pathways Manager: Sophie Raper

Production: Collider
Director: Chloe de Brito
Managing Partner & Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies
Executive Producer: Tom Slater
Producer: Emily Budd
DOP: Tyson Perkins
Production Designer: Sam Lukins
Set Dresser: Nicki Brancastino
Costume Designer: Aleisa Jelbart
Photographer: Steph Pedersen
Original Music: Arrowbird & GLVES
Post-Sound: Electric Sheep Music
Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse
Sound Designer: Georgia Collins
Post-Production: ARC EDIT
Executive Producer: Daniel Fry
Producer: Cheryn Frost
Editor: Harrison Carr
Online: Charlotte Wilson-Lee
Colourist: Marcus Friedlander




