Bangarra Dance Theatre Unveils New “Where Will We Take You?” Campaign, Via Collider

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander performing arts company Bangarra Dance Theatre, has launched “Where will we take you?” a new campaign produced by Collider.

This new initiative, directed by Chloe De Brito, marks a transformative chapter for Bangarra as it enters a new artistic era under the direction of artistic director Frances Rings, and seeks to deepen its connection with audiences around the world.

The campaign speaks directly to audiences who are eager to gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander stories and contribute to the journey of reconciliation. It also aims to attract new and diverse audiences who may not yet be familiar with the company’s work.

“Customer research reveals that audiences are often drawn to Bangarra for reasons that extend beyond an individual production” said Bangarra’s marketing and communications director, John Quertermous.

“Our productions are often seen as a way to socialise with friends and family while engaging in self-improvement, giving a meaningful gift, or gaining a deeper, authentic understanding of Australia.”

Under the direction of Chloe de Brito and Collider, the campaign includes a 30-second film and a series of still photographs by Steph Pedersen. The film follows a principal character (Bangarra Dancer Lillian Banks) through an ordinary day that becomes a transformative journey.

“It was a great honour to collaborate with Frances Rings, and the aweinspiring Bangarra dancers whose commitment to sharing and preserving Culture has been a privilege to experience through the making of this film,” said de Brito.

Banks and fellow Bangarra dancers—Kiarn Doyle, Bradley Smith, Courtney Radford, Kassidy Waters, and Donta Whitham—blend past, present, and future as they flow through two worlds, physical and metaphysical. This poetic and visually rich approach highlights the deep cultural connections and powerful storytelling that Bangarra is known for.

The campaign’s release coincides with the opening of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Horizon. This powerful new work from two of the world’s great First Nations choreographers will premiere at the Sydney Opera House on 11 June before touring across Australia.

Credits

Client: Bangarra Dance Theatre

Artistic Director & CEO: Frances Rings

Director of Artistic Operations: Daniel Roberts

Marketing & Communications Director: John Quertermous

Marketing Manager: Erin Repp

Marketing Coordinator: Gisella Mandaglio

Brand & Pathways Manager: Sophie Raper

Production: Collider

Director: Chloe de Brito

Managing Partner & Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies

Executive Producer: Tom Slater

Producer: Emily Budd

DOP: Tyson Perkins

Production Designer: Sam Lukins

Set Dresser: Nicki Brancastino

Costume Designer: Aleisa Jelbart

Photographer: Steph Pedersen

Original Music: Arrowbird & GLVES

Post-Sound: Electric Sheep Music

Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse

Sound Designer: Georgia Collins

Post-Production: ARC EDIT

Executive Producer: Daniel Fry

Producer: Cheryn Frost

Editor: Harrison Carr

Online: Charlotte Wilson-Lee

Colourist: Marcus Friedlander