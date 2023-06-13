BabyLove Opposes Gendered Nappies Via Campaign By Communicado

BabyLove is taking on gendered nappies with its #rethinkblueandpink campaign via Communicado, which aims to encourage parents to think twice about what they’re putting in their trolley and help break the gender bias from an early age.

Through a series of fake product ads featuring ridiculous gendered baby products that no one would buy into, the campaign is designed to poke fun at unnecessarily gendered nappies. The campaign also highlights that BabyLove nappies suit both boys and girls via their uniquely contoured shape and an absorbent pad that runs the full length of the nappy, offering protection in the front, back and down below.

Michael Joel, general manager marketing at Unicharm Australasia, said: “At BabyLove, we think gendered nappies are nonsense, and we’re committed to being leaders in developing nappies that ALL children can wear and feel comfortable in. We hope that our #rethinkblueandpink campaign encourages people to think twice when buying into gendered nappies.”

Communicado, creative director, Annie Price, said “This was one of those dream briefs that lands on your desk once in a pink & blue moon. To work with a true challenger brand like BabyLove and together, turn category and gender conventions on their head, was an amazing opportunity and challenge. I hope it makes people stop, (re)think and choose BabyLove.”

The fully integrated campaign via Communicado launches today featuring three 15 second films, a dedicated landing page, social strategy and PR amplification including TV, radio, podcast presenter and first-time mum, Rachel Corbett, as campaign ambassador. The campaign will be further amplified with a paid media strategy via Cole Media.