AZK Media Launches Customer Catalyst As Demand For Video Content Grows
Technology PR and marketing agency AZK Media, has launched a pure play video-content business called ‘Customer Catalyst’ as demand for premium video content continues to surge.
Lead image: Wayne Williams & Azadeh Williams
Research shows 64% of businesses see an increase in website conversions from having a customer testimonial video as part of their marketing mix, and 93% of businesses report winning customers as a direct result of video content. With the effectiveness of quality video marketing content no longer subject to any debate, AZK Media has created a standalone business, Customer Catalyst, aimed at a wide range of businesses that just want video content.
“We’ve created this video production facility to target a wide range of businesses and industry sectors that might not usually seek a partnership with AZK Media,” explains AZK Media Co-Founder and Business Director Wayne Williams, who is at the helm of the Customer Catalyst team.
“Video content has always been a big part of what AZK Media offers and will continue to be,” adds Azadeh Williams, AZK Media’s Co-Founder and Managing Director. “But rather than having to sign on for a package of PR services for a set period, businesses that just need fantastic video content can access that easily by partnering with Customer Catalyst.”
Video-led content era is just kicking off
Wayne Williams believes marketers are still only scratching the surface when leveraging video content to generate demand and drive leads. “The next generation of digitally native business decision-makers are highly visual and video-led. Content that showcases customer testimonials, case studies, and genuine thought leadership discussions is crucial to humanise a brand and provide the social proof businesses increasingly need to attract new prospects”.
Azadeh Williams says Customer Catalyst forms a natural extension of AZK Media’s capability to drive successful customer advocacy marketing campaigns. “The businesses that are succeeding are those putting their customer at the heart of everything they do,” she said. “This includes their marketing and PR strategy. If brands and businesses want to drive demand, championing their customers in highly engaging video content forms a crucial component of owned, earned and paid content”.
Video marketing has worked for big names – could it work for your business?
“We’re very pleased with Amperity’s customer testimonial video, which will be a great asset for us as we look to continue our growth across APAC,” said Billy Loizou, Amperity’s Area Vice President APAC. “It features the key benefits of our platform and exceptional results achieved by one of our APAC customers, one of the leading car dealers in the region. This asset continues to be leveraged across our PR, social media and inbound campaigns”.
