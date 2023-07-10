Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC

Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan.

By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services and programmatic buys, at scale.

Through this partnership, advertisers gain the ability to ensure contextual relevance, location targeting, and data-driven messaging, thereby enhancing campaign performance.

Georgia Woodburne, MD JAPAC at Azerion explained: “We are thrilled to partner with Flashtalking by Mediaocean across the JAPAC region. By integrating Flashtalking’s technology into our existing offering, we can provide an additional avenue for activating dynamic targeting across our platform, enabling advertisers to deliver personalised messaging to their target audience in real-time.”

Azerion combines creativity and technology to deliver high-impact rich media, video, in-game solutions and full-funnel customised performance strategies for brands. Azerion’s portfolio includes a network of more than 300,000 premium publishers, gaming partners and developers.

It also houses a network of more than 20,000 owned and operated games with proprietary audience targeting tools and delivery technology to reach audiences at scale.

Flashtalking’s dynamic creative optimization capabilities, meanwhile, allow for real-time customisation of ad content based on user data, ensuring that creative messaging is tailored to the audience. Flashtalking also provides insights into campaign performance, audience behaviour and attribution,

Jay Smith, VP sales JAPAC at Flashtalking, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Azerion and integrate our dynamic targeting capabilities into their platform, enabling adaptive strategies throughout the entire marketing funnel. This partnership allows us to leverage Azerion’s unique offerings, providing additional solutions for our clients.”