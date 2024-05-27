AWARD’s Creative Leadership Course Open For Nominations

Advertising Council Australia and AWARD have announced that nominations for the popular AWARD Creative Leadership course are now open.

The three-day residential – a crucial stepping stone for any aspiring creative leader – will take place from 1-3 September at Sydney’s QT Hotel, led by some of the industry’s creative trailblazers.

Warren Brown, founder, returns as convenor of the course, while Scott Nowell, co-founder of The Monkeys, returns six months after departing the business to again take up the role of Chair.

“It’s great to be back, I’m looking forward to getting stuck in. It’s a rare privilege to see the next generation learn from the very best in our industry; what they got so right and sometimes spectacularly wrong in their journey from creative to leader,” said Nowell.

“Our aim is to help delegates shortcut the awkward years, find their own leadership style and get to a position of creative influence sooner.”

Nowell will be joined by three respected daily chairs:

Day 1: Damon Stapleton, CCO and Founder, The Monkeys Aotearoa & MD, Accenture Song,

Day 2: Tara McKenty, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-ECD, BMF Australia,

Day 3: Emma Robbins, National ECD, M&C Saatchi Australia

A series of modules and interactive sessions, including panels, role plays and Q&As will help delegates acquire the skills and knowledge to transition into senior creative roles, with a lineup of inspirational speakers also on the schedule.

“My leadership philosophy is really about showing creatives how they will stumble into greatness just by being themselves. I’ve got 30 years of lessons to draw on and hopefully, we will learn a few new ones together,” said Stapleton.

“The best advice I got when I became a creative director was “Don’t fuck it up”. But I have. But then I also haven’t. You’ll learn about both, plus there’ll be lots of honesty from some awesome guests and I about what we’ve learned along the way. This course will help you forge your own path forward as a creative leader and it’s guaranteed to be a lot of fun,” Robbins said.

“As creative roles and the industry rapidly evolve, AWARD Creative Leadership guides future leaders on the key areas to invest in, training them to understand where our future is headed and how to navigate and lead it,” McKenty said.

AWARD Creative Leadership is exclusive to ACA members only. If you’re employed at a member agency and interested in enrolling, please speak with your CCO or ECD first. Only nominations from member CCOs and ECDs will be considered.