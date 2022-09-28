Awaken Agency Delivers Musical Campaign For Technics

Independent full-service agency Awaken has delivered a new TV campaign first for global high end audio equipment company Technics, showcasing the iconic brand’s cross generational contribution to music through the years and encouraging people to explore its range of products and add Technics to their consideration list.

In the campaign, Awaken showcases the evolution of Technics through the ages, from the ‘70s when the company launched its first deck, to now. The campaign demonstrates Technics as a pioneer in the Australian music and audio industry and the impact it has had through the generations.

The TVC follows the musical journey of a woman through her life, from her first vinyl record to portable CDs all the way to a Grandma gifting a vinyl to her granddaughter.

Aaron Waters, product marketing manager – Technics at Panasonic Australia, said: “We understand that the listening experience is not purely about technology but the magical and emotional relationship between people and music. We want people to experience our products for generations with our timeless design that stays true to the clean, stylish lines of our traditional Technics products, whilst also delivering superior acoustic technology.”

Awaken founder and CEO, Chris Parker, said: “Technics has been a staple in the Australian market for decades and continues to be a pioneer in audio with quality products and good design aesthetics. The objective of this campaign for Awaken was to boost awareness around the range of products available, to attract new people to this iconic brand while also appealing to its loyal fan base.

“The outcome was incredible. The way the TVC utilises music to showcase the journey of Technics through the ages, and how it has supported generations in their love of music since the launch of their first deck is really something. It draws on the nostalgia of viewers and Technics fans, encouraging them to pass their love of the brand, and music, onto the next generation.”

Awaken also developed the media plan ensuring the objectives of brand awareness and consideration through various channels were met.

The campaign features across BVOD, YouTube and Facebook to carry the story and put Technics in the forefront of people’s minds again, cementing its place as an iconic band.

Social ads and display banners will have a simple link through to the Technics landing page, as well as search text ads.

Creative credits

Client: Panasonic Australia

Marketing Communications Manager: Olya Link

Product Marketing Manager: Aaron Waters

Group Manager – AV & Imaging: Scott Mellish

Agency: Awaken

Art Director and Producer: Mitch Loveday

Concept Design: Owen Kane

Awaken CEO / Executive Producer: Chris Parker

Creative Strategist: Amelia Morgan

Stylist: Chelsea Loveday

General Manager: Veronica Gutierrez

Media Director: Angie Gannon

Media Manager: Susan Metenosky