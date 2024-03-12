Avid Collective Partners With Brand Metrics To Deliver Industry-First Insights For Native Content Campaigns

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced a new partnership with measurement company Brand Metrics to provide unparalleled insights into the success of its clients’ native content campaigns.

Lead image: Ezechiel Ritchie, commercial director at Avid Collective.

The partnership will enable Avid’s brand partners and agencies to measure the true impact of native content campaigns, like engagement duration, impressions and reach, to fully understand brand uplift across the marketing funnel, in addition to providing digital metrics.

As part of the partnership, Avid will, for the first time, be able to measure the impact of its native content campaigns across four key additional metrics: brand awareness, brand consideration, brand preference and action intent.

Avid Collective is one of the only platforms to measure brand uplift for native campaigns running across multiple publishers.

The Avid team has worked closely with Brand Metrics to ensure brand effectiveness studies can be created on written native content campaigns across Avid’s network while also supporting its publisher network on implementation.

“At Avid, we always try to be at the forefront of innovating our products and solutions. A major focus for the business has been to develop the measurement of impact from the channels, to provide marketers with clear understanding and insight into the success of content campaigns,” said Ezechiel Ritchie, commercial director at Avid Collective.

“Following extensive research, we believe the partnership with Brand Metrics will create a cost-effective way for brands and agencies to get robust reporting on campaigns they couldn’t previously receive”.

“We see measurement of native content as a critical pillar for our clients using the channel in the coming years, particularly in driving lift across the funnel. This partnership allows Avid, Brand Metrics and our clients to see that uplift”.

“This first-to-market partnership with Avid Collective has really allowed us to highlight how running native content across multiple publisher types can really move the needle on mid-funnel brand lift metrics for advertisers. The scalable nature of our platform means Avid Collective can easily measure large volumes of campaign and strengthen its data set, as well as using the brand lift data to provide new insight to inform future campaigns,” said Gavin Merwood, commercial lead APAC at Brand Metrics.

This partnership follows the recent launch of the Avid Platform 2.0, which makes high-quality campaigns easier through greater access, impact and scale