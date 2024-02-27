Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations.

In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement.

“Niki’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Avid. The business has grown exponentially since the recent launch of the Avid Platform 2.0, and were looking forward to another growth fuelled year in 2024”, said Luke Spano, managing director at Avid Collective.

Formerly the head of commercial, strategy and operations at Scout Publishing and Jukee Media, Jones successfully reconstructed the business, streamlined operations and processes in her role, and redefined the business’ commercial strategy, post-acquisition from oOH! Media.

Jones has spent nearly two decades working at several renowned national media organisations, including SCA where she was group sales manager, the Seven Network, and ARN where she was an account director.

Beyond her media experience, Jones also serves as the director of Dragon Labour Hire, where she has been developing apps to boost the efficiency in engaging the casual workforce.

“I’m excited to join Avid Collective, particularly as it is a company with innovation at the heart of its operations. My past experience reflects a dedication to leveraging technology to streamline operations and drive success, and Avid provides the perfect environment to continue these activities”, said Jones.

Avid Collective works with more than 100 brands across Australia in every category from QSR, Retail, Finance, B2B, FMCG and Automotive.

Its publisher network now reaches most of the Australian population across publishers including: Time out australia, Junkeeand Punkee, Mouths of Mums, Forbes Australia, frankie and We Are Explorers.