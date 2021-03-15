Australia’s Young Franco Stars In Apple’s Latest Glorious Campaign

With sharp sound quality and noise-cancelling features, Apple’s new AirPods Pro promise users the ability to “turn the world into your playground” according to a new piece of creative from the tech giant.

The campaign debuted yesterday during the Grammy Awards, featuring music from Australian artist Young Franco, featuring Pell & Denzel Curry.

But the star of the ad is jump toping champion Kengo Sugino, who jumps and dances through the dusty street.

The ad was created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

You can see the full campaign below.

The campaign is also being extended across Snapchat with an AR filter and on TikTok with a hashtag challenge.

And while the ad is all about promoting the AirPods Pro – which currently retail for around $300 – there are rumours there will be a new AirPods product hitting shelves soon.

MacRumours is reporting that Apple is currently working on a third-generation version of the AirPods which will launch later this year.

The AirPods 3 are tipped to have a shorter stem and look more like the AirPods Pro.