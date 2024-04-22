Australia’s C7EVEN Communications Launches Services In Japan With New Tokyo Office

Australian marketing and communications agency, C7EVEN Communications has officially launched its overseas offering, with a new office recently opened in Tokyo’s Toranomon Hills district in Japan.

Lead Image: Adam Arndell and Jonathan Mueller

Specialising in regional, rural marketing and communications, with a strong existing client base in food, fibre and agriculture, C7EVEN’s new Japan office will offer tailored marketing solutions to Australian producers and processors who are looking to enhance their brand and products in the Japanese market.

C7EVEN Communications managing prtner, Adam Arndell who founded the agency with Sara Crowe almost 10-years ago, said as the nation’s second largest export market, many Australian businesses are now looking to sell their products and services to Japanese consumers.

“There are significant opportunities for Australian producers in the Japanese market, and we’re extremely proud to officially launch C7EVEN Japan and support local rural businesses to elevate their brands,” he said.

“We’re passionate about helping rural Australian businesses find success and we have an experienced team working on the ground in Japan to help them navigate what is a very complex, dynamic and unique market”.

C7EVEN Japan will provide services related to product offering and positioning, including packaging and labelling, channel marketing, pricing strategy, and on-the-ground advertising and marketing across all channels.

Led by International Director, Jonathan Mueller, the C7EVEN Japan team is experienced in cross-cultural marketing, and has in-depth knowledge of the local market and how to adapt creatively to the style and expectations of the Japanese market.

Mueller says several Australian businesses that have established themselves in Japan have already expressed keen interest in enhancing their brand position and product marketing. “Our aim is to empower Australian businesses to connect with Japanese consumers effectively,” he said.

“With our roots in agribusiness and rural marketing and communications, our office in Tokyo allows us to provide a bridge to each market and better deliver a competitive advantage to smart producers and processors looking to grow in the Japanese market.”

C7EVEN Japan is an integrated marketing and communication agency offering pricing strategy development, marketing solutions, media and PR, and digital and traditional advertising.