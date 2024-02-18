Australia’s Biggest Streaming Apps Join Hubbl

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, has today announced the global and local streaming apps that will be available on the platform.

The global streaming services include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, video-sharing platform YouTube, Apple TV+ and Paramount+. While local streaming apps available on Hubbl will include Kayo Sports, Stan, BINGE, Optus Sport and Flash, as well as Australia’s much-loved free streaming apps, including ABC iView and ABC Kids, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play. As part of the launch of Hubbl, LifeStyle, a new streaming app that brings together the best lifestyle content, will also launch on the platform.

Stan, Optus Sport and Paramount+ will join the Hubbl platform soon after launch.

Hubbl aggregates the biggest global and local apps in the world and ensure thousands of hours of incredible content are showcased on Hubbl, which will make streaming, searching between apps, watching and subscription management easy.

Hubbl is designed to fuse the best local and global content, including premium entertainment and sports, video on demand and live channels into a single experience.

Hubbl is a world-leading entertainment operating system and experience available as a small device that plugs into any compatible TV. The only way to make the Hubbl experience better is with Hubbl Glass – a TV with Hubbl and a high-quality, built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord, no other wires.

“Hubbl will effortlessly fuse free and paid entertainment and sport from Australia’s favourite apps, channels, live TV and the internet into one seamless user experience,” said Patrick Delany (lead image), CEO of Hubbl.

“Hubbl is only as good as the breadth and depth of apps integrated onto the platform to ensure a truly converged streaming experience and in removing frustration when it comes to the choice of what to watch. It’s a huge testament to the transformative Hubbl technology that these world-class and much loved local partners have chosen to reshape the streaming experience with us. The future of TV and streaming is here”.

Details on Hubbl pricing, specs, features and on-sale date will be announced soon.