Australian Open 2025 Delivers A Record $565.8 Million In Economic Benefits To Victoria

Australian Open 2025 smashed attendance records, attracted 1.9 billion global fans and drew 2.3 billion social impressions while also delivering record economic benefits to Victoria.

The event injected $565.8 million into the state’s economy, according to a new IER report.

Over the past 10 years the Australian Open has generated more than $3.46 billion for Victoria.

“The Australian Open remains a major economic driver for Victoria, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across Australia and around the world,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“We’re proud to see the tournament growing not just in attendance and global reach, but in the direct impact it has on local jobs and businesses.”

“This is more than just a tennis tournament – it’s a world-class event that drives tourism, boosts hospitality, and showcases Melbourne as a premier destination.”

The number of full-time jobs generated by the Australian Open increased 15.78 per cent to 2722, the highest on record. The Grand Slam resulted in an extra 775 jobs in the accommodation, hotels and café sector, 182 jobs in trade services, 103 jobs in road transport and another 85 jobs in construction.

Visitors to AO25 booked 442,887 nights in Victorian hotels, with the average daily spend per visitor $243.92.

62.7 per cent of all Australian Open attendees were locals from Melbourne, 19 per cent from interstate, 10.3 per cent intrastate and 8 per cent from overseas.

The Australian Open 2025 had a global cumulative reach of 1.9 billion, with 758 million hours viewed globally across a cross-platform audience.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos welcomed the strong figures made possible by the Labor Government’s investment in major events and sporting infrastructure.

“The Australian Open is a global event like no other – drawing visitors from across the world to the heart of Melbourne and reinforcing Victoria’s reputation as the sporting and major events capital of Australia.

“Our near $1 billion investment in the Melbourne Park precinct is helping the Australian Open reach new heights every year – breaking records, driving tourism and delivering major benefits to the economy.”

The Summer of Tennis 2025 including the Australian Open generated a total expenditure stimulus in excess of $623 million which represents all money spent in each region attributable to the events across the country, including attendee spend and the event organiser spend to host the events.