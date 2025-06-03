ADIA Launches 2025 Research Got Talent Competition Focusing On Social & Environmental Issues

Entries for the Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) 2025 Research Got Talent competition, recognising and celebrating emerging talent in the data and insights industry, have officially opened.

Now in its sixth year, the competition – a joint initiative of the ADIA and the global ESOMAR Foundation – encourages young industry professionals to use market research and insights to support local charities and NGOs to overcome pressing social issues.

Entries must reflect a relevant, innovative and impactful research design project that assesses and solves a specific issue, aiding change across areas including gender inequality, access to justice and education, integration and diversity, improving the lives of people with disabilities, environmental issues, climate change and sustainability.

This year’s competition will be judged by a panel of Australian data and insights industry experts, to be confirmed, and is open to young research professionals, aged 18 to 29, who are ADIA member organisation employees or work for an ESOMAR Australian-based member (individual or corporate).

The Australian winner is automatically entered into ESOMAR’s global competition, giving them a unique opportunity to attend the annual ESOMAR Congress, set to be held in September 2026. They will also attend next year’s ADIA Leaders Forum in Sydney.

Last year’s Australian winners were Emma La Grue and Mikela Dixon, from The Lab Insight & Strategy, for their entry on the vaping epidemic, prepared in conjunction with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF). The pair travelled to the ESOMAR Congress in Athens in September last year as part of their win.

“Had you told Mikela and I that we’d be flying from Sydney to Athens to attend one of the leading global events in market research, and that we’d be sitting amongst some of the industry’s most forward-thinking experts, we wouldn’t have believed you,” La Grue said.

“We’re extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to attend this prestigious event so early in our careers, but also at such a pivotal time in the market research industry. The congress was a powerful reminder that the insights industry is rapidly evolving – the congress equipped us with new tools, fresh perspectives and global connections to help us navigate the future of insights, which we’re excited to implement into our work,” La Grue added.

“We are delighted to be launching this year’s Research Got Talent Award competition – our sixth – in Australia. The competition continues to reach new heights every year, with more entries, greater support for charities and NGOs, and stronger recognition of our young superstars, who use their research skills to make a difference,” ADIA CEO, Sarah Campbell said.

“This year’s judges are looking for projects that are innovative, address a prominent social issue and have the potential to make changes to the charity they choose to support. ADIA and ESOMAR have urged members to support this competition and celebrate their employees and company on the national and global stage”.

Entries for this year’s competition open on Tuesday 3 June and close on Monday 21 July.

Winners will be announced in mid-August.

A Research Got Talent entrant briefing will be held online Tuesday 17 June.

Sponsors of the competition include Luma Research, Winton Research and Insights, Crnrstone and QOR.