Australian Centre For AI In Marketing Taps IBM To Address Gap In Aussie Marketers’ AI Skills

The Australian Centre for AI in Marketing (ACAM) has announced that IBM ANZ has joined as a founding supporter, marking a step towards the goal of equipping Australian marketers with skills, tools, and ethical frameworks necessary for the AI era.

Since launching in March, ACAM has aimed to ensure every marketer in Australia can responsibly adopt AI. IBM’s involvement will enable the expansion of ACAM’s education programs and thought leadership initiatives.

ACAM was founded by marketing leaders Louise Cummins, former CMO of World Vision Australia; Jodie Sangster, former CEO of ADMA, Rochelle Tognetti, former Deloitte CMO and partner and Douglas Nicol, former strategy partner at The Works, part of Capgemini.

Australia is forecast to spend US$8.3 billion on AI by 2027, making it the second largest AI spender in APAC according to IDC and while 80 per cent of CMOs believe AI will transform marketing in the next 12 months, many feel unprepared to lead that change.

IBM’s support offers ACAM to help close this gap by offering practical, accessible, and values-driven AI education, thought leadership and support.

“We’re proud to support ACAM in building a more capable, confident, and ethical marketing industry. There’s a strong alignment in how we both approach AI -purpose-led, human-centred, and grounded in trust,” Miki Luong, marketing and communications leader at IBM ANZ said.

“This collaboration is about helping to shape the future of marketing in Australia. IBM’s leadership in ethical AI positions them as an ideal founding partner. While ACAM will remain technology agnostic, industry support allows us to advance our mission. IBM’s backing enables us to create an environment where marketers can experiment, learn, and lead with confidence,” Louise Cummins, founder of ACAM added.

A series of events and learning opportunities will be announced soon.