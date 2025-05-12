Advertising

Australian Centre For AI In Marketing Taps IBM To Address Gap In Aussie Marketers’ AI Skills

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Louise Cummins, Miki Luong.
L-R: Louise Cummins, Miki Luong.

The Australian Centre for AI in Marketing (ACAM) has announced that IBM ANZ has joined as a founding supporter, marking a step towards the goal of equipping Australian marketers with skills, tools, and ethical frameworks necessary for the AI era.

Since launching in March, ACAM has aimed to ensure every marketer in Australia can responsibly adopt AI. IBM’s involvement will enable the expansion of ACAM’s education programs and thought leadership initiatives.

ACAM was founded by marketing leaders Louise Cummins, former CMO of World Vision Australia; Jodie Sangster, former CEO of ADMA, Rochelle Tognetti, former Deloitte CMO and partner and Douglas Nicol, former strategy partner at The Works, part of Capgemini.

Australia is forecast to spend US$8.3 billion on AI by 2027, making it the second largest AI spender in APAC according to IDC and while 80 per cent of CMOs believe AI will transform marketing in the next 12 months, many feel unprepared to lead that change.

IBM’s support offers ACAM to help close this gap by offering practical, accessible, and values-driven AI education, thought leadership and support.

“We’re proud to support ACAM in building a more capable, confident, and ethical marketing industry. There’s a strong alignment in how we both approach AI -purpose-led, human-centred, and grounded in trust,” Miki Luong, marketing and communications leader at IBM ANZ said.

“This collaboration is about helping to shape the future of marketing in Australia. IBM’s leadership in ethical AI positions them as an ideal founding partner. While ACAM will remain technology agnostic, industry support allows us to advance our mission. IBM’s backing enables us to create an environment where marketers can experiment, learn, and lead with confidence,” Louise Cummins, founder of ACAM added.

A series of events and learning opportunities will be announced soon.

Related posts:

  1. New Business Winners: WPP Scrubs Up With L’Oréal, 72andSunny Checks Out With Big W
  2. Hearts & Science Appoints Peita Pacey As Chief Strategy & Behaviour Change Officer
  3. Are Media Forges Partnership With Digital & Print Publisher, Dotdash Meredith
  4. StackAdapt Launches Integrated Email & Data Hub, Bridging Martech & Programmatic Advertising Under One Platform
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Vogue Australia Unveils ‘Vogue Vanguard’ Show & American Express Team Up With Ksubi To Join In On The Fun For AFW Afterparty
Nine & World Rugby Sign Multi-Tournament Deal, Which Sees Nine Secure The World Cup
Anika Wells Ascends As New Communications Minister With Major Media Reforms On The Horizon
Weekend TV Ratings: Aussies Escape Dreary Weather With Tom Hanks-Narrated ‘The Americas’ & Travel Guides’ Trip To Tahiti
Register Lost your password?