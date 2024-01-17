Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing

Following an extensive public review, the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has released an Exposure Draft of its new Environmental Claims Code for further public comment.

The advertising industry has an important role to play in not only ending greenwashing practices but also leading the shift towards a sustainable future.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about environmental matters such as climate change and rely on the claims and credentials of businesses to inform their purchasing decisions.

AANA launched a review of its Environmental Claims Code just over a year ago to make sure the code reflected community standards and international best practice. An Exposure Draft has now been released for public comment.

“The review of the Environmental Claims Code and release of the Exposure Draft today demonstrates the industry’s strong commitment to stamping out greenwashing,” said AANA CEO Josh Faulks.

“The aim of releasing the Exposure Draft is to give the public, government and industry a further opportunity to help shape the standards around environmental claims.” Faulks said.

The Environmental Claims Code forms an integral part of the advertising self-regulatory system and complements Australia’s consumer protection laws and ACCC’s new guidance.

“The strength of the advertising regulatory system lies in its agility to respond to shifts in community standards and developments around the world. That’s why we regularly review all the codes through a transparent and public process,” Faulks said.

“Importantly, the community also has a voice through the independent complaints handling system administered by Ad Standards”.

The Ad Standards Community Panel, which adjudicates the complaints, is made up of members of the community who are not affiliated with the advertising industry in any way.

An overwhelming majority of Australian advertisers act responsibly and comply with Community Panel Decisions and the advertising Codes. Industry bodies and media owners help ensure compliance and support enforcement where required.

AANA invites feedback to the Exposure Draft which will assist in finalising a new Environmental Claims Code. Interested parties have until 5pm on Friday 22 March 2024 to submit their comments.