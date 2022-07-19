Aussie TikToker Hasn’t Removed Viral TikTok Despite Woman Claiming She Was Filmed Without Consent

TikToker, Harrison Pawluk has apologised for his TikTok that features a woman that has since complained about being filmed without her consent – but hasn’t taken down the clip.

Pawluk recently filmed a TikTok where he gave a random woman a bunch of flowers. The TikTok went viral and has been viewed millions of times. Its popularity caused the woman in the video to speak out about her experience.

Maree (who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons) appeared on ABC Radio Melbourne and said: “He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn’t, and I feel like he is making quite a lot of money through it.”

In response, Pawluk went on The Project and apologised. He said: “Maree, I apologise for what has happened, and I would love to be able to owe you a coffee and to be able to get you a bouquet of flowers that are more to your taste.”

Which seems to be missing the point. She wasn’t complaining bout the quality of the flowers; she was complaining about being filmed without her consent.

However, interestingly despite his apology and Maree expressing her discomfort with the video. He hasn’t taken TikTok down, and it continues to rack up views. Currently, it’s sitting at over 66 million views.

Views on TikToks amount to creators getting paid money, so he is making money off a video that a woman has expressed was filmed without her consent.