Aussie Independent Media Agencies Celebrate Big Wins

Aussie Independent Media Agencies Celebrate Big Wins
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Independent media agencies across Australia have recorded a bumper first half of 2023 with a swag of new, major client wins, as brands nationwide continue to recognise the value of working with indie, locally owned agencies.

    Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has gathered more than 20 major new account wins for its independent media agency members across the country – many won from multinational agencies, following competitive pitch processes.

    The wins include:

    • Air Asia – This Is Flow

    • Australian Institute of Company Directors – 3 Forward

    • Blacktown City Council – Murmur

    • Chery Motors Australia – Awaken

    • Cure Cancer – The Media Store

    • Ecosa Bedding – Half Dome

    • IMC Toys – The Advertising Room

    • Luka dog food – Alchemy One

    • Lululemon Australia – Murmur

    • Methodist Ladies College – The Advertising Room

    • Nectr energy – Half Dome

    • Reece – Hatched

    • Riparide – The Pistol

    • Sanitarium – Connected

    • The University of Sydney – Yango

    • Thirsty Camel – Hot Glue

    • Travel Texas – The Media Store

    • Trek – Pivotus

    • Venroy – Intentional

    • Vitasoy – The Pistol.

    University of Sydney, head of brand and content, Pia McMorran, said the university opted to partner with an independent agency for the past few years for the value-add provided. “We have spent years working with Yango, as they have taken the time to really get to know our business. We see them as an extension of our team – they provide so much more value than just recommendations on paid media,” she said.

    “By multinational standards, we don’t spend a lot of money, so at a big agency, we would be a small fish in a big pond. At an indie agency, you are much more important to the bottom line and are resourced accordingly. Plus, you get direct access to agency leadership, and indie agencies really look after their staff, so there’s generally less churn on the account.”

    Chery Motors Australia, brand manager, Andrew Haurissa, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Awaken team. From the start of the pitch process, we were immediately impressed with Awaken’s use of data and AI in all areas of strategy, planning implementation and reporting – it was analogous with how we operate as a brand and a business. Additionally, we were impressed with the strength of the Awaken team, particularly their creative and strategy skills.

    “As an iconic Chinese brand looking to launch in Australia, we needed to partner with an agency that demonstrated a deep understanding of the local market – we have found that with Awaken.”

    Vitasoy, general manager, Marketing and Strategy, Nick Bartram said: “We are very excited to welcome ‘The Pistol’ to the Vitasoy family. We were extremely impressed with the strategic thinking, data capability and creative ideas The Pistol brought to the table, and their team’s dedication to and belief in our business is already evident. We can’t wait to partner together and continue our mission to grow a better world in 2023.”

    IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the recent wins demonstrate the increasing client appetite for the indie agency offering. “It’s wonderful to see indie agencies winning some major, national accounts, particularly in competitive pitches against larger, multinational agencies. It’s a testament to the increasingly strong position of the indies in the industry – we’ve made huge strides in levelling the playing field for independent agencies and they’re really gaining ground, particularly with larger clients,” he said.

    “If these results are anything to go by, I have no doubt 2023 will be another growth year for indies across Australia, as brands continue to see the significant value of working with independent agencies.”

    Since its establishment, the IMAA has grown to more than 160 members nationwide, plus 40 media partners and four industry association partners. This year, it launched the IMAA Academy – a unique, online learning course, designed to educate agency talent on the foundations of media.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
    • Opinion

    Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

    In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
    • Media

    Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

    The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

    Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
    • Technology

    Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

    Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

    filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
    • Technology

    Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

    First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

    Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
    • Campaigns

    Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

    Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]