Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra

Aussie Comedian, Nikki Osborne has spoken out about being fired from Today Extra after making a spicy joke.

Osborne landed herself in hot water when chatting with David Campbell and Sonia Kruger on Today Extra.

During a conversation about if men prefer their partners in comfy or sexy clothes.

The comedian quipped, “Well, my husband always says you don’t look at a turkey when you’re stuffing it. So that’s his opinion.

Campbell looking visibly shocked responded with: “What does that even mean?”

It was a pretty wild comment for breakfast television, but also fairly hysterical watching Kruger and Campbell trying to recover from it.

Although Osborne didn’t explain her comments, she did post the clip on Instagram with the caption, “This was one of my favourite firings.”

And here at B&T, this is now one of our favourite firings too – not the actual firing of course, just the act that led to it.