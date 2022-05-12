Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra

Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Aussie Comedian, Nikki Osborne has spoken out about being fired from Today Extra after making a spicy joke.

Osborne landed herself in hot water when chatting with David Campbell and Sonia Kruger on Today Extra.

During a conversation about if men prefer their partners in comfy or sexy clothes.

The comedian quipped, “Well, my husband always says you don’t look at a turkey when you’re stuffing it. So that’s his opinion.

Campbell looking visibly shocked responded with: “What does that even mean?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Osborne (@nikkiosborneofficial)

It was a pretty wild comment for breakfast television, but also fairly hysterical watching Kruger and Campbell trying to recover from it.

Although Osborne didn’t explain her comments, she did post the clip on Instagram with the caption, “This was one of my favourite firings.”

And here at B&T, this is now one of our favourite firings too – not the actual firing of course, just the act that led to it.

Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest comments
David Campbell Nikki Osborne Sonia Krugar Today Extra

Latest News

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
  • Opinion

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other

Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign

French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]