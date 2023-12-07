Assembled Media Inks TikTok Creator Campaign for BIC

B&T Magazine
Assembled Media, is drawing upon the creative power of TikTok Creator Marketplace to help generate unique, impactful content for iconic stationery brand, BIC.

The social activation campaign titled ‘A Pen for Every Side of You’ promotes the flexibility of BIC’s 4 Colours pen and is active nationwide on the BIC Stationery TikTok account.

The campaign focuses on emerging, grassroots creators who produce visually impactful and effective content showcasing the product in different ways.

@astrologan Switching colors made easier 🦋 @BIC Stationery AU & NZ ♬ Let’s go-剪辑版 – Official Sound Studio

Assembled Media’s head of social, Alex James said the media industry overall still underestimates the power of the TikTok Creator Marketplace, which was introduced nearly two years ago. But for Assembled Media, the platform provided the opportunity.

“BIC is such a well-known and loved brand that in order to effectively connect with their target audience, we knew that we had to think outside of the box,” James said. “Using the TikTok Creator Marketplace allowed us to utilise the community that already exists on TikTok in an authentic way while still creating engaging and exclusive content”.

According to James, the platform can efficiently connect with several target audiences by directly getting them involved in the activation of the campaign. This means that Assembled Media can develop user-generated content (UGC) for BIC that is unique to each creator’s style.

“This kind of campaign strategy is still new and evolving but can be extremely effective if it’s done right. UGC tends to generate more engagement on TikTok, and there are so many talented people out there – why wouldn’t we tap into it?” James said.

@caitlingraceart I used to do a lot of art in maths class thanks to these 🤣 Don’t forget to tag me in your pen art creations, I’d love to see them!! 😍 #penart #drawingtutorial ♬ Positive and gentle Chill Beat(1424279) – Tana Music

General manager APAC at BIC, Mark O’Sullivan, said that the most important part of the campaign was to highlight the many ways BIC’s 4 Colours pen can be used.

“When the concept of TikTok Creator Marketplace was suggested, it seemed to be a natural fit. The content that was created exceeded our expectations and it was great to see how our consumers connected with our pens whether it was for everyday writing, artistic, or in nostalgic ways,” O’Sullivan said.

According to Head of Agency at TikTok AUNZ, Andrew Cambridge, the TikTok Creator Marketplace was designed to be the perfect facilitator to identify and connect with an audience. “Brands continue to look for new techniques to connect with their customers in authentic and entertaining ways, allowing them to work with creators that are already loved and trusted by their target audience”.

The campaign will run until mid-December.




