Ash Barty Fronts New AIA Campaign From Bullfrog

AIA Australia has unveiled its new brand campaign, encouraging Australians to go ‘all in on something’ in an extension of its successful ‘All or Something’ brand platform.

The new campaign comes as AIA Australia this year celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its science backed health and wellbeing program, AIA Vitality.

The campaign sees AIA continue its relationship with two of Australia’s most beloved sporting champions – Ash Barty and Stephanie Gilmore – who feature alongside the insurer’s other brand ambassadors as well as a diverse range of everyday Australians, and AIA staff members, in a mass celebration of the ‘healthy somethings’ that can make a huge difference when it comes to the health and wellbeing of the nation.

From Shane Crawford hitting the bike to Paralympian basketballer Tristan Knowles OAM getting in some practice, pro surfer Layne Beachley AO teaching a child to catch a wave, and fitness guru Laura Henshaw practicing her moves, the empowering message of the campaign is a challenge to all Australians to find their own healthy something – which supports AIA’s goal of helping Australians live healthier, longer, better lives.

Independent creative business, Bullfrog co-created the new campaign with AIA, which kicks off thisweek on national TV in addition to digital, OOH, BVOD, social, PR as well as across AIA’s owned media.

AIA’s CEO, Damien Mu said AIA’s vision to make Australia the healthiest and best protected nation in the world starts with those small steps.

“Science tells us that long-term, sustainable health changes aren’t driven by unattainable goals and over the last ten years, through AIA Vitality, we know this to be true and have empowered Australians to turn small, positive lifestyle changes into consistent, long-term healthy behaviours,” said Mu.

“This has resulted in phenomenal statistics from our members including clocking 420 billion steps, completing nearly 100,000 AIA Vitality health checks, visiting our partner gyms over 3.9 million times and many more – all adding up to real rewards and savings for members,” he added.

“Our new brand campaign celebrates these collective milestones and our desire to show Australians how they can embrace going all in on something, rather than nothing at all, and how these small, individual changes will dramatically improve the health outcomes of Australia overall.”

AIA’s 5590+ framework recognises that certain modifiable lifestyle factors could lead to major noncommunicable diseases (NCD) such as cancer, diabetes, respiratory and heart diseases, and mental health conditions. By taking small steps to address key lifestyle factors, individuals can improve their health and ultimately reduce their risk of developing an NCD.

Dalton Henshaw, CEO of Bullfrog said: “It’s been humbling to see the effectiveness of flipping the mindset of Aussies from ‘all or nothing’ to ‘All or Something’ for Aussies and AIA members, since the inception of the brand platform two years ago.”

“We knew we needed to double down on that mindset with this newest platform extension and we set ourselves as collective team a task to continue to drive growth – empowering more Australians than ever to do a little something in their lives to make a positive difference,” he added.

AIA Vitality program rewards ‘healthy somethings’ through discounts and rewards. A recent RAND Europe study results showed that engaging in the AIA Vitality program over time improves physical and mental health outcomes for users.

Australians can take part in AIA’s Small Something Challenge which launches this week via AIA’s website and social channels. The challenge includes 10 months of health and wellbeing motivation, coached by AIA’s ambassadors, with rewards on offer each month for those who participate.

AIA Ambassadors in the campaign:

Dr Preeya Alexander (AIA Health Expert)

Ash Barty

Layne Beachley AO

Shane Crawford

Sam Gash

Stephanie Gilmore

Laura Henshaw

Tristan Knowles OAM

Dr Jaime Lee

Annabelle Smith

Gronya Somerville

CREDITS

Client: AIA Australia

Creative Agency: Bullfrog

Production Company: Airbag

Director: Will Horne

Post Production: The Editors

Music Composition: Massive Music

Sound: RanRun Studio

Stills: Hugh Davies

Media Agency: Hatched

PR Agency: Bastion Agency