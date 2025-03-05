Asahi, Movember & Mountain Culture Feature In IHAC 2025 Awards Shortlist With Entry Numbers Nearly Tripling

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has revealed the shortlist for the 2025 IHAC Awards recognising the best in in-house creativity and innovation across Australia and New Zealand.

This year’s awards saw nearly triple the number of entries compared to last year. Among them, a strong showing from New Zealand in-house teams underscores the growth of in-house creativity across the region.

“For the last decade, in-housing has been at the heart of my career. I’ve seen firsthand how in-house teams can drive creative excellence, build brand fame and deliver truly unmissable work. Since moving back to Australia, I’ve been impressed by the caliber of creativity coming from in-house teams – proving that some of the most impactful ideas are born inside. That’s why I’m excited to be a judge in the In-House Agency Awards this year, hosted by the In-House Agency Council (IHAC) and seeing the best work firsthand. A privilege. Celebrating the innovation, storytelling and craft behind in-house creativity? Even better. I can’t wait to dive in – bring on the brilliance,” Gemma Poesaste, head of Telstra’s in-house creative agency and IHAC Awards Judge said.

This year’s Best Creative Work and Best Integrated Campaign were the most popular categories, featuring standout entries from brands like Movember, Asahi Beverages, Youi Insurance and Sportsbet.

“The sheer volume of entries this year tells us everything we need to know about the rise of in-house agencies. It’s not just that teams are producing more work – it’s that businesses are recognising the true value of their in-house capabilities. It’s also fantastic to see strong representation from New Zealand, reinforcing that in-housing is thriving across ANZ and gaining well-deserved industry recognition,” head of IHAC Abby Blackmore added.

“For years, in-house agencies have been the unsung heroes of the industry, quietly going about their job, producing huge volumes of work in a really efficient way, rarely recognised for their impact. Today, in-house agencies are an integral part of the industry, contributing creative thinking, innovation and driving growth for brands. The volume and quality of entries this year is seriously impressive, which speaks to the growth of the model and the continued evolution of the industry,” Chris Maxwell, IHAC chair said.

2025 IHAC Awards shortlist:

Best Creative Work:

Asahi Beverages 1house | GNBC Winter Migration

Movember | The Real Face of Men’s Health

Sportsbet | Volk Too Old

Treasury Wine Estates | Splash | St Hubert’s The Stag – The Biodegradable Billboard

Youi Insurance | Project Scott

Innovation:

Xero | Xero Retrospective

Movember | Shit Mo’s Save Lives

Optus | Redefining SEM with AI & Data-Driven Efficiency

TTI / RYOBI | AI-Enabled Product Copy Generator & Packaging Compliance Checker

Treasury Wine Estates | Splash | The Biodegradable Billboard – St Hubert’s The Stag

Agility:

Optus In-House Team | Redefining Agility to Win the iPhone 16 Launch

The NRMA | Roadside Assistance Summer OOH 2023/24

MYOB | Drop the Xero

Moose Toys | Mr. Beast Lab

Award for Good:

Movember | The Real Face of Men’s Health

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) | Welcoming Week

Treasury Wine Estates | Splash | St Hubert’s The Stag – The Biodegradable Billboard

Sportsbet | Try July

Integrated Campaign:

Mountain Culture Beer Co. | Big Cocky

Youi Insurance | Footy. Made by Fans.

Asahi Beverages 1house | GNBC Winter Migration

Movember | The Real Face of Men’s Health

Rising Star:

BALBOA | Bradley Burns

MYOB | | Ashleigh Hendel

Asahi Beverages 1house | Zak Rule

Splash | Marni Burger (Splash Designer Director)

Agency of the Year (AOTY):

Treasury Wine Estates | Splash

Youi Insurance

Asahi Beverages | 1house

Movember Creative Studio

Sportsbet

The winners will be announced at the virtual IHAC Awards event on 26 March.