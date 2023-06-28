As A Possible Ban Looms, Here Are The Top 10 Fast Food Chains That Partner With Aussie Influencers

AI analytics platform HypeAuditor has unveiled the top 10 fast food brands that engages in influencer marketing in Australia, following the recent proposed bill that could see influencers banned from promoting junk food and viral energy drinks on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

The recent federal bill proposed by Independent MP Sophia Scamps comes as the government ramps up its focus on childhood obesity and its effort to tighten food advertising on social media. Under the new proposed bill, social media influencers will be banned from sharing “mukbangs” videos where they are sponsored by fast food giants to eat as much as they can on camera — and share the experience with their followers.

HypeAuditor conducted an analysis of all social media posts with #ad and #sponsored pertaining to fast food that were made by Aussie Instagram influencers over the past five months (January 2023 – May 2023) to uncover the Top 10 fast food brands that partner with influencers the most.

The Top 10 fast food chains that had the most mentions from influencers in the last five months are:

A total of 319 social media posts shared by 199 influencers

152 social media posts shared by 121 influencers

97 social media posts shared by 65 influencers

80 social media posts shared by 62 influencers

71 social media posts shared by 23 influencers

68 social media posts shared by 55 influencers

66 social media posts shared by 37 influencers

64 social media posts shared by 36 influencers

39 social media posts shared by 33 influencers

25 social media posts shared by 22 influencers

These 10 brands generated a total of 981 sponsored social media posts from 653 Aussie influencers, reaching almost 4 million people on Instagram alone over that period.

Alex Frolov, CEO and Co-Founder of HypeAuditor commented, “Our analysis indicates that fast food brands have jumped on the bandwagon of leveraging influencer marketing to promote their menu, reach new audiences and engage with social media users.

“While the proposed bill could be part of the solution to limit the exposure of young children to junk food on social media, the ban should be directed to the source rather than be imposed on influencers. There should be a general influencer marketing ban on the fast food chains instead of putting too many limitations on content creators. The responsibility should be on the fast food giants to tighten their advertising on social media.”