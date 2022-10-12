ARN’s Melbourne Agency Sales Director Sam Harris Departs

Sam Harris, Melbourne agency sales director has made the decision to leave ARN after nearly four years with the network.

Since joining ARN in 2019, Harris has achieved consistent revenue and share growth, driven a major step change in third party Media-I results (NPS), and successfully shifted the team from a radio focused sales unit to a true audio solutions team, all while mentoring and guiding staff from multiple markets.

Over the past 18 months, Harris has also led the Melbourne Market Leadership Team (MLT). During this time, Sam has worked with the MLT to unite the local leadership group and drive positive change both in the current world as well as during the challenging virtual pandemic environment.

Of his departure, ARN national agency sales director Angus Leech said: “Sam has made a significant impact in our business since he joined and will be missed by all. We’d like to thank Sam for his contribution to ARN and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Harris finished up his tenure yesterday. Recruitment for the new Melbourne agency sales director is now underway.