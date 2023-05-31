Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



You haver to hand it to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even at the ripe old age of 75, he’s about the only actor on the planet that continues to nail the action-come-comedy-come-self-deprecation role.

And that’s definitely on show in a trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR.

The ad not only parodies bad commercials, kids’ action figure dolls, but virtually Schwarzenegger’s entire cinematic career.

FUBAR is a global spy adventure where a soon-to-be-retired father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.

If you loved Arnie’s epic 1994 smash True Lies (and, in B&T’s eyes, one of the greatest action films ever made) then you won’t be disappointed here as many are calling it a sequel to the movie. Well, you will be disappointed if you don’t have a Netflix subscription.

The series not only stars Arnie, but a host of other stars too including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

FUBAR started screening on Netflix in Australia on May 25. Watch the trailer below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Arnold Schwarzenegger FUBAR Netflix

Latest News

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive
  • B&T TV

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns

Stan Grant spoke to the delegates at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from the ABC. Grant’s speech ended with a standing ovation from the crowd. Delegates flooded into the Cairns Convention Centre’s largest room, to hear Grant’s keynote. However, following serious and credible threats on his life, Grant was […]

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns

Indie agencies are causing a big stir in the Australian media landscape at the moment, winning big clients and pinching equally big names from the large holding companies. A root cause of this success, according to Jacquie Alley, COO and director of The Media Store and chairperson of the IMAA, is that indie shops treat […]

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
  • Partner Content

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue

It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]