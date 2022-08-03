ARN Nabs ThinkPremiumDigital’s Venessa Hunt For Strategy & Growth Role

ARN has announced the appointment of Venessa Hunt (lead image) to the role of director, commercial strategy and growth.

Hunt joins the radio network from her previous role at ThinkPremiumDigital where she was general manager. Prior to that Hunt worked at GroupM as its chief digital strategy officer.

The newly created senior role will see Hunt working closely with ARN chief commercial officer Peter Whitehead and the commercial leadership team on the development and implementation of ARN’s Audio commercial growth strategy.

Commenting on her appointment, Hunt said: “In my media and advertising career, I have followed one passion and that has been to unlock the full potential of advertising for agencies and clients. I have worked across all major channels reinventing or re-affirming traditional advertising models to digitise and innovate, making them easier to buy and harder working than ever before.

“Now is the right time to join ARN, and the wider audio industry, to harness its growth and diversification of listening. Through a consumer behaviour and media strategy lens I look forward to being part of the team as ARN continues to grow and unlock audio’s superpowers of making people feel, engage and act. I have been in great conversation with Ciaran and Pete to create this role, and to say I am excited to join the amazing team at ARN is an understatement.”

ARN’s chief commercial officer Peter Whitehead added: “Venessa is one of the most highly regarded media strategists in the industry and we can’t wait to bring her charismatic energy into the business. This exciting new role is about looking outwards and helping us identify opportunities for business growth that we may not even be aware of.

“Venessa excels in reinventing traditional media and has a passion for advocating change. She will be a huge asset as we accelerate our strategy to connect with even more Australians and provide our advertisers with even more opportunities to engage with their customers.”

Hunt will commence her role at ARN on September 19.