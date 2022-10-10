ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information

ARN has announced the appointment of Fiona Ellis-Jones. Ellis-Jones will be the head of News and Information.

She is an experienced broadcast journalist, newsreader and editorial leader. Reporting to ARN’s chief content officer Duncan Campbell, the role will see her lead the strategy and execution of the News function for ARN across both Metro and Regional markets, in line with the overall content strategy.

Ellis-Jones joins ARN from ABC, where she was the editor of Audio News, leading a large team of journalists across multiple linear and digital broadcast streams.

She was responsible for the NewsRadio network, national radio bulletins across every ABC station, and all of ABC’s On-Demand audio news platforms, which has a unique audience of 2.7 million listeners per day.

On Ellis-Jone’s appointment, Duncan Campbell said: “Fiona is a strategic thinker who brings with her a wealth of experience that will help deliver ARN’s vision to produce industry-leading audio news in short and long-form across broadcast and digital platforms.

“With local newspapers vanishing from many of our regional markets, audiences are increasingly looking to radio as their key source of local news and information. I am looking forward to working with Fiona to uncover new ways for our news teams in our Metro and Regional markets to more effectively highlight the issues that are affecting audiences locally.”

Ellis-Jones said: “I’m excited about joining an organisation where news is seen as a key part of content. While the future of news media is in audio on-demand, the craft of storytelling remains as important as ever. I can’t wait to work with so many high-performing ARN teams to create quality news interactions for audiences.”

Fiona officially commences her role at ARN on Monday, November 14 and will be based in Sydney.