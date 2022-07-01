ARN Finalises Sale Of Brisbane Radio Station 4KQ

ARN Finalises Sale Of Brisbane Radio Station 4KQ
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Today, ARN’s parent company HT&E Limited has announced it has completed the sale of its “4KQ” Brisbane radio station and licence to a subsidiary of Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SEG).

Following ARN’s acquisition of the Grant Broadcasters business earlier this year, which saw the business take over radio and digital operations across 46 stations, HT&E was required to divest 4KQ to ensure compliance with Australia’s media ownership laws, as required by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

4KQ broadcasted for the final time at midnight Thursday 30 June, bidding farewell by playing “American Pie” by Don McLean, with Brisbane’s longest continual running breakfast show Laurel, Gary and Mark finishing up last Friday. Together, the breakfast trio have entertained listeners on air for 16 years, with Laurel recently celebrating her 30th anniversary, making her the longest-serving female radio announced on the same program.

Gary found his way to 4KQ in the mid-90s producing Breakfast for over eight years before landing an on-air role in that very same slot. And Mark, one of 4KQ’s most loved personalities, has anchored the Breakfast show now for the past 16 years.

ARN’s CEO, Ciaran Davis (pictured) said: “4KQ is a station rich in history and a hugely important part of the ARN story, achieving #1 Commercial AM countless times. Many people at ARN have such a personal connection to 4KQ and it will be a truly missed part of our stable. We wish Sports Entertainment Group Limited all the best for their future endeavours with the station.”

ARN’s chief content officer, Duncan Campbell added: “I can’t believe the day is finally here, that we officially have to say goodbye to 4KQ. It truly is the end of an era. I would like to thank the entire team at 4KQ, who have been such a huge part of the success of the station with their passion and dedication.”

The sale of 4KQ to Sports Entertainment Group Limited was previously announced to the ASX on 5 May 2022, with the company behind Melbourne sports radio institution SEN set to change the popular classic music station to a sports format over the coming weeks.

The contract for the sale of the 4KQ assets was at a headline price of $12m payable in cash, reflecting a transaction multiple of ~11.9x normalised EBIT.

Please login with linkedin to comment

4KQ ARN

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]