ARN Continues Exclusive Radio Partnership For The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards

ARN has announced its continued partnership as the exclusive radio partner for this year’s highly anticipated 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards,

ARN will bring listeners all the glitz and glamour of Australian television’s night of nights as the awards return to Sydney. The partnership between ARN and the TV WEEK Logie Awards will see an integrated campaign roll out across the KIIS Network, ARN Regional stations and iHeart, and will feature exclusive celebrity interviews, exciting ticket and VIP experience giveaways, and unprecedented access to the red-carpet event.

Speaking about the partnership, Lauren Joyce, ARN chief strategy & connections officer, said: “We are delighted about the opportunity to partner with the prestigious 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards for a second year. As Australia’s leading Audio Network, we are committed to delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences to our listeners, and this partnership allows us to do just that.”

As part of the collaboration, KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O, will capture all the excitement in the lead up to the awards as they interview the most sought-after celebrity nominees. As the big night gets underway, Intern Pete will be reporting live from the red carpet, before taking listeners behind the scenes as he interviews the winners in the media room. The following day, all the best interviews and content will be re-capped on air and online.

Also on the red carpet will be Mitch Churi from The Night Show and Drive’s Will & Woody.

One lucky listener will have the chance to ‘Be A Star for The Night’ via a national competition across the KIIS Network and syndicated regional stations, supported by iHeartRadio. The winner and a friend will enjoy a VIP Red Carpet experience and attend the Awards Ceremony, making their Logie Awards experience truly extraordinary.

Additional VIP Red Carpet experiences will be given away on KIIS FM, allowing dedicated listeners to rub shoulders with their favourite stars.

The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place live at The Star Sydney and air on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, July 30.

Fans can participate in live voting for the Most Popular awards until the end of the red carpet telecast, with voting for the prestigious Gold Logie staying open until moments before it is presented.

Voting is now open, and fans can cast their votes for their favourite nominees from the shortlist.