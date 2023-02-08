Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month.

The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian Government.

US-based Promotional Products Association International supports the growth and professionalism of promotional merchandise companies.

“Never in my 35+ years of being in our industry have I seen so much care taken to have a truly environmentally sound product used,” said a PPAI judge.

The Arid Zone team focused on balancing sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible purchase practices using recycled and recyclable materials where possible, with most of the Kinder Kits’ components able to be re-purposed or broken down for recycling.

The Kits are a bright and engaging collection of useful resources for children, with books, toys, and activities that encourage continued learning at home and help parents and carers support their children to thrive in the first year of kindergarten.

“In todays’ world, the more we can do to positively influence children is a win-win for everyone” PPAI Judge’s comment.

Arid Zone worked with the Victorian Government and Climate Active to gain a carbon neutral certification process, which is thought to be one of the most rigorous in the world. This guided the carbon emissions reduction process.

The team also work with Ndever Environmental, a climate change and human rights advisory firm focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, net zero future. The firm undertook a comprehensive assessment of the Kinder Kit case, with their findings audited and certified by Climate Active.

“We thrive when working on product design projects from the ground up and this collaboration is no different. Seeing such positive results highlights that our strength lies with our partnerships with local and international supply partners as well as our ethical and sustainable accreditations to deliver on this brief,” said Max Fato, Arid Zone’s sales director and project leader about the the production strategy.

“[It] was complex and challenging to deliver against the reduce, recycle, reuse and practical KPIs.”

“The approach Arid Zone took to delivering a multi-use activity case that is both robust and light enough for three-year-olds to carry themselves has been considered both innovative and exciting. Feedback has been very positive, with the colourful and functional case receiving high praise for its engaging, functional and environmentally-friendly design” Department of Education and Training, Kinder Kits manager comment.

“These awards represents recognition of the significant journey towards greater sustainability and ethical practices that Arid Zone as part of the Conserv Brands Group is committed to. Achieving sustainable and ethical goals is a process of continuous improvement,” says Clive McCorkell, CEO.

