Ārepa Appoints Jnr. As Creative Agency Partner For New Zealand & Australia

Food tech company Ārepa has appointed jnr. to lead their brand strategy and creative services across New Zealand and Australia.

Ārepa is a food tech company with a focus on brain health. The New Zealand company has worked with neuroscientists to develop a range of 100 per cent natural, clinically researched products that benefit the brain. Ārepa’s hero product, the brain drink, enhances cognitive performance, reduces stress, and improves overall mental clarity. It is formulated with Neuroberry blackcurrants and backed by world-leading neuroscientist Professor Andrew Scholey.

Ārepa co-founder Zac Robinson says they’ve appointed jnr. as they appreciated their fresh approach and style.

“John and Ryan have the kind of brains we love to work with: values-driven yet innovative and forward-thinking, with an in-depth understanding of our needs and the market. We’re excited to see where the partnership goes,” said Robinson.

jnr. co-founder and managing director, John Marshall, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Maniapoto said they started jnr. to do good work for good people and good brands and Ārepa is all of that and more.

“Ārepa is an extremely innovative company, working at the forefront of brain health and nutrition, working to make a difference for people who consume their products. The fact they’re also founded in Aotearoa makes us feel privileged to partner with them as one of our first clients,” added Marshall.

jnr. co-founder and chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell said it’s been a whirlwind start for the agency this year, and bringing on Ārepa is a great fit.

“We’re pumped to partner with Ārepa. The team more than matches our passion for creativity, ambition, and smart but simple thinking, so we’re really looking forward to bringing some exciting new work with them to market soon,” said O’Connell.

jnr. will support Ārepa with a full above-the-line campaign set to go live late 2024.




