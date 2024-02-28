Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network

Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network
Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today announced the appointment of Carly Bowra to the new role of director of marketing, effective immediately.

Reporting to Are Media chief executive officer Jane Huxley and joining the executive leadership team, Carly will be responsible for consumer and channel marketing across the company’s digital and print brands – including subscriptions, marketplaces and retail channels across newsagents and supermarkets – as well as building additional marketing capabilities as the company expands its omnichannel and content commerce strategies.

Carly joins Are Media with a strong and successful track record in digital and performance marketing, retail/e-commerce and brand building. Her resume includes head of marketing – creative at BIG W, head of brand & category marketing at BIG W, head of strategic marketing projects at BWS, and head of campaign & creative at Woolworths Supermarkets. Most recently, she was a marketing consultant at Seven Network.

“I’m very excited to welcome Carly to our team. She is a very talented, marketer with deep experience in building brands, developing and executing effective marketing plans, and leading large marketing communications and creative teams,” said Huxley.

“As we continue to increase the investment in our content commerce capabilities and future-proof our omnichannel brands, Carly’s strong customer focus and her proven skills in digital marketing and e-commerce are the perfect fit for our business”.

“No-one knows women like Are Media does. I’ve been a fan of Are Media’s omnichannel brands for a long time – as both a consumer and a marketer – so the chance to be part of these brands is a dream come true,” said Bowra.

“Are Media is a remarkable business in terms of its content, its engagement, its connection to Australian women and its ability to attract audiences of intention. Jane and her team have exciting plans for the business, and I’m really thrilled to be part of it”.




